Troops Clear Terrorist Camps, Foil Attack In Borno

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have cleared several terrorist camps and recovered equipment belonging to the insurgents in Borno State.

Disclosing this in a statement on Monday, spokesman of the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation Hadin Kai, Sani Uba, said the troops recorded further operational successes in the ongoing Operation Desert Sanity.

According to him, at about midday, the advancing troops came under armed drone attacks by the terrorists, adding that they, however, maintained momentum and continued the offensive.

A second attempt, according to him, was in the evening, when the troops also decisively repelled, forcing the terrorists to withdraw.

Uba, a lieutenant-colonel, said troops also repelled coordinated attacks by the insurgents in the Timbuktu Triangle.

“On Sunday, 18 January 2026, troops advanced from their harbour area and conducted deliberate, intelligence-led operations across several identified terrorist enclaves, including Chilaria, Garin Faruk and Abirma,” he said.

“The operation was supported by the Air Component of OPHK, which provided persistent Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) coverage over the axis. The air-to-ground synergy enabled real-time tracking of terrorist movement, deterred adversary reinforcement, and enhanced the precision and confidence of ground operations,” the statement reads in part.

During the operation, troops recovered several items of military significance, including Baofeng radios, phones, 5 x AK-47 magazines, several rounds of 7.62 × 39mm special ammunition, and 7.62mm NATO belted ammunition, the statement noted.

Other items recovered include several Boko Haram/ISWAP flags, links of 12.7 × 108 mm ammunition, diesel-powered grinding machines, large quantity of medical supplies, several bags of grains, pickup truck, underground logistics storage, and a Petroleum and Oil Lubricant (POL) dump, which all further degraded the operational and logistical capability of the terrorists.

Uba stated that the troops remain resolute in their mission to eliminate terrorist threats, protect civilians, and restore lasting peace and stability to the North East.