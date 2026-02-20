Troops Arrest Suspected Boko Haram Collaborators, Seize Drones In North-East

Troops of the Joint Task Force (North-East), Operation Hadin Kai, have arrested suspected terrorist collaborators and recovered drones and other logistics during coordinated operations across Adamawa and Borno states.

In a statement issued in Maiduguri, the Media Information Officer of the Theatre Command, Lt. Col. Sani Uba, said troops of Sector 4 under the 28 Task Force Brigade, working with local vigilantes and hunters, on Thursday apprehended a 28-year-old suspect, Ismail Muhammed.

The troops described the suspect as a logistics supplier to insurgents.

The arrest took place in the Visik General area of the Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

“Items recovered from the suspect included one AK-47 magazine, rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, military accoutrements, and assorted foodstuffs. The suspect is currently in custody, undergoing further investigation,” the statement said.

READ ALSO: Police Vow To Arrest, Prosecute Killers Of Slain Ondo Monarch

Uba said that in a separate operation in Madagali Local Government Area, troops ambushed the Visik River line, where a terrorist commander identified as Abdullahi Mafa was neutralised.

An AK-47 rifle and a loaded magazine were recovered during the operation.

He disclosed that troops acting on intelligence arrested a 64-year-old suspect, Dauda Gubula, alleged to be a terrorist collaborator and drone supplier, at Madagali Motor Park.

According to the statement, items recovered from him included two aerial drones, accessories, and 20 solar power banks.

The military said the drones were being supplied to insurgents for weaponisation and operational use.

Meanwhile, in Sector 2, troops of Operation Hadin Kai, in collaboration with local vigilantes and the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), repelled insurgent activity in Ngamdu, Borno State, neutralising a suspected informant attempting to breach defensive positions. Logistics items were also recovered.

Military authorities said the operations form part of ongoing efforts to dismantle insurgent supply networks, disrupt logistics chains, and enhance security across the North-East.