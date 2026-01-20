FG Opens Applications For PTDF-Funded 2026 Overseas Scholarships

The Federal Government has announced the commencement of applications for the 2026 Petroleum Technology Development Fund Overseas Scholarship Scheme.

In a post shared via X( Formerly Twitter) by the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, on Monday, the government said the scheme avails opportunities for Nigerian postgraduate students to study in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Malaysia.

“FG has announced the commencement of applications for 2026 Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) Scholarships overseas,” the post said.

According to the statement on the scholarship board website, the scheme targets MSc and PhD candidates in disciplines relevant to the oil and gas sector, offering benefits such as tuition, return flight tickets, accommodation and living allowances, health insurance, and bench fees where applicable.

The PTDF statement said, “The 2026 Overseas MSc and PhD Scholarships provide access to world-class training, research facilities, and global expertise, while developing indigenous capacity in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.”

Requirements for MSc applicants include a minimum of Second Class Lower (2.2) in a first degree (or 2.1), completion of the NYSC programme, computer literacy, and five O-Level credits, including English Language and Mathematics. PhD applicants must also submit a research proposal of up to five pages outlining objectives, methodology, and data collection approaches.

For PhD applicants in the United Kingdom, scholarships will follow a split-site arrangement, allowing research to be conducted between the College of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Kaduna (CPESK), and selected UK partner universities, including Robert Gordon University, University of Strathclyde, and University of Portsmouth.

The agency emphasised that the scholarships are highly competitive. “Only candidates who demonstrate outstanding merit and suitability will be considered,” the statement said.

It added that applicants will be evaluated based on academic credentials, research proposals, membership in professional bodies, and the relevance of their studies to the oil and gas industry.

“All applicants must ensure their National Identity Number (NIN) is verified prior to application, and multiple applications or submission of falsified documents will result in automatic disqualification,” the PTDF statement added.

Interested candidates are advised to apply online at scholarship.ptdf.gov.ng for approved programmes at PTDF partner institutions.

The closing date for applications is 27th February.