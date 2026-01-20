Gov Yusuf Briefs Tinubu On Security, Infrastructure Priorities

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf on Monday met President Bola Tinubu to present his administration’s priorities on security, infrastructure, and a stronger partnership with the federal government.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunisu Bature, the closed-door meeting was used to formally brief the president on pressing challenges and opportunities in Kano, with particular emphasis on worsening insecurity in some local government areas.

“Governor Yusuf informed President Tinubu about the recent tragic killing of a housewife and her children, stressing the need for decisive federal support to strengthen security operations and protect innocent citizens,” the statement said.

The governor highlighted the role of the Kano State Neighbourhood Watch Corps in supporting conventional security agencies and called for closer collaboration with federal security institutions.

Yusuf also discussed Kano’s development agenda, placing special emphasis on mega infrastructure projects aimed at stimulating economic growth.

“He underscored the importance of deeper synergy between the Neighbourhood Watch Corps and federal security agencies to improve intelligence gathering and rapid response.

“He used the opportunity to thank the President for the federal intervention on the Wujuwuju Road, describing it as a critical step towards unlocking economic growth and job creation in the state,” the statement added.

The governor further sought Tinubu’s support to fast-track ongoing and proposed federal projects in Kano, noting that stronger cooperation would ensure the state benefits maximally from federal programmes and investments.

Bature said President Tinubu assured the governor of the Federal Government’s commitment to partnering with Kano State to address insecurity and promote sustainable development.

“President Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s readiness to work closely with Kano State to tackle security challenges and drive inclusive development,” the statement read.