Global Tourism Hits New Record Level In 2025

Global tourism hit a new record level in 2025 with 1.52 billion international tourist arrivals recorded worldwide, driven by increases in Asia and Africa, UN Tourism said Tuesday.

“Demand for travel remained high throughout 2025, despite high inflation in tourism services and uncertainty from geopolitical tensions,” the secretary general of the Madrid-based body, Shaikha Alnuwais, said in a statement.

Tourism in Nigeria is a growing sector highlighting rich cultural heritage, diverse landscapes (forests, savannas, beaches), vibrant arts (Nollywood, music), and unique attractions like Zuma Rock, Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove, and Obudu Cattle Ranch, with potential for eco-tourism, beach tourism, and cultural experiences centered on its over 500 ethnic groups.

Key areas include Lagos for city life and beaches, the Jos Plateau for cooler climates, and historical sites like the Badagry Slave Route, all supported by a developing infrastructure and focus on cultural exports like music and film.

Key Attractions & Experiences

Cultural & Historical: Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove, Badagry Slave Route, Nike Art Gallery, Tafawa Balewa Square.

Natural Wonders: Zuma Rock (Abuja), Olumo Rock (Abeokuta), Obudu Cattle Ranch (Cross River), Ikogosi Warm Springs (Ekiti), Kura Falls (Plateau).

Beaches & Coastal: Tarkwa Bay, Bar Beach (Victoria Island), Coconut Beach (Badagry), Lekki Beach.

Wildlife & Nature: Lekki Conservation Centre, general eco-tourism opportunities in diverse terrains.

Nigeria’s Tourism Focus Areas

Cultural Tourism: Leveraging Nollywood, music, fashion, food, and festivals of diverse ethnic groups (Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba).

Eco-Tourism: Developing national parks, hiking trails, waterfalls, and wildlife viewing.

Coastal & Marine Tourism: Expanding beach resorts and water sports facilities.

Adventure Tourism: Kajuru Castle, Obudu Ranch, trekking.

Nigeria’s Economic & Future Outlook

The sector is growing, with projections for increased tourism receipts.

Government policy aims to generate foreign exchange, create jobs, and promote national integration.

Significant investment potential exists in developing heritage sites, eco-tourism, and infrastructure, like lodges and cable systems

AFP/ Channels Television