NCC To Rollout Satellite-To-Phone Technology For 23.3M Nigerians

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said it will leverage satellite technology to expand mobile coverage to an estimated 23.3 million Nigerians who remain underserved by terrestrial networks.

In a consultation paper published on its website, the Commission noted that the move is aimed at bridging persistent connectivity gaps highlighted in its 2024 cluster gap study.

The study had 87 clusters where service remains limited.

The NCC said it is seeking input from stakeholders on how satellite direct-to-device services can be deployed effectively while ensuring competition, spectrum efficiency, and consumer protection.

Satellite-to-phone service, also known as direct-to-device or direct-to-cell connectivity, allows standard smartphones to connect directly to satellites for calls, texts, and data without relying on terrestrial cell towers, bridging coverage gaps in remote areas.

The Commission noted that advances in satellite and non-terrestrial network technologies now make it possible for mobile devices to connect directly to satellites, offering a potential solution for areas where traditional infrastructure is difficult or costly to deploy.

“NCC is exploring a mix of approaches tailored to specific locations and operational conditions to achieve national connectivity objectives,” the consultation paper noted. It added that evidence-based stakeholder input will help shape regulatory frameworks, spectrum allocation, and network deployment strategies for satellite D2D services in Nigeria.

The initiative follows signals from the NCC’s 2025–2030 Spectrum Roadmap, which identifies non-terrestrial networks as a key complement to existing mobile infrastructure.

Industry developments, including Airtel Africa’s recent agreement with SpaceX to deliver Starlink-powered direct-to-cell services in Nigeria, further underscore the growing role of satellite technology in expanding connectivity.

The regulator said the consultation, which opened on 12 January 2026, will inform decisions on suitable technologies, performance expectations, and operational considerations to ensure satellite services support universal access goals.

Satellite D2D connectivity is attracting increasing attention globally as regulators and operators explore ways to integrate satellite services with mobile networks, particularly in regions where geography, security challenges, and cost have left millions without reliable coverage.

Almost half of Nigeria’s 233 million people, around 105 million, live in rural areas with little or no mobile and internet access.

Airtel Africa, including its Nigerian operations, partnered with SpaceX’s Starlink in December 2025 to launch direct-to-cell service across 14 markets, starting in 2026 with texting and select data via 650+ satellites.

This makes Airtel the first African operator to offer Starlink D2D, targeting its 59 million Nigerian customers in underserved regions.

According to the Commission, projects like MTN-Huawei’s RuralCow reduce returns to 3 years using solar-powered mini-stations, but coverage is still limited.

“Satellite direct-to-device services, such as Airtel-Starlink, are emerging as a cheaper way to connect rural blackspots”, it noted.

While national broadband penetration is about 50 per cent, NCC said 23 million Nigerians are completely unconnected, leaving 61 per cent of rural residents offline.

The NCC explained that high costs, small scattered villages, lack of electricity, and limited fibre make traditional base stations expensive, with returns taking 5–10 years.

“Difficult terrain and insecurity slow expansion further, while cities like Lagos get most of the infrastructure”, it said, adding that telecom operators focus on urban areas for faster returns, despite government support from the likes of the Universal Service Provision Fund.