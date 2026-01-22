FULL LIST: NJC Recommends 14 Federal High Court Judge Candidates

The National Judicial Council has recommended 14 candidates to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointment as Judges of the Federal High Court.

In a statement on Thursday, Kemi Ogedengbe, Deputy Director of Information at the NJC, said the recommendation was made during the council’s 110th meeting, held from January 13 to 14, 2026 and presided over by the Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

READ ALSO: [Kudirat Abiola’s Murder] Supreme Court Dismisses Trial Of Major Hamza Al-Mustapha

Ogedengbe said that 14 candidates were cleared and recommended to the President for approval after security reports indicated that there were “no adverse comments on any of them.”

The 14 successful candidates recommended to the President are:

1.​Suleiman, Amida Hassan

2.​Muhammad, Barau Saidu

3.​Igboko, Chinelo Conchita

4.​Onuegbu, Chioma Angela

5.​Galumje, Edingah

6.​Ibrahim, Vera Eneabo

7.​Abubakar, Musa Usman

8.​Salihu, Aisha Yunusa

9.​Ikpeme, Joy Bassey

10.​Shehu, Umaru Adamu

11.​Mohammed, Ibrahim Buba

12.​Eigege-Binjin, Nendelmum Judith

13.​Usoro, Kuyik Uduak

14.​Nwoye, Osinachi Donatus