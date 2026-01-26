Atiku’s Son, Abba Abubakar, Registers As APC Member In Adamawa

Abba Abubakar, son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has formally registered as a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State.

Abubakar completed his registration on Monday at the Gwadabawa Ward in Yola North Local Government Area.

Speaking after the exercise, he expressed appreciation to party leaders and supporters who welcomed him.

“All you can see is that these people have come out to support me, and I am very thankful,” he said.

Abubakar acknowledged APC leaders across different levels of the party structure in the state and said he was optimistic about his political journey within the party.

“I want to thank the APC members, the leaders in the state exco, the women leaders, the youth leaders, and the chairman.

“I want to thank the people of Adamawa, because I am proud of you. I am a son to you. By the grace of God, this journey that we are on, we are going to go very far,” he stated.

His temporary APC membership slip shows his registration details, including Adamawa State, Yola North Local Government Area, and Gwadabawa Ward.

Meanwhile, the former Vice President earlier described his son’s decision as a personal one, driven by individual conscience, stressing that such political choices are not uncommon in a democratic setting, even when they involve close family members.

He also explained that differences in political alignment within families are a normal feature of plural politics.

The development comes several months after Atiku Abubakar formally exited the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the platform on which he contested the presidency multiple times.

Following his departure from the PDP, he joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), where he is currently working with an ADC-led coalition to consolidate support ahead of the 2027 presidential election.