Tinubu Arrives In Türkiye For State Visit

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Ankara, the capital of the Republic of Türkiye, on a state visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between both countries.

The President had earlier departed Abuja at about 2:05 p.m. on Monday from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

According to a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, his aircraft touched down at the Ankara Esenboğa Airport at 9:03 p.m. local time, and he was received by a Turkish government delegation led by the Minister of National Education, Yusuf Tekin.

Also present to welcome him was the Chargé d’Affaires at the Nigerian Embassy in Türkiye, Ambassador Zayyad Abdulsalam, alongside other embassy officials.

The presidency revealed that Tinubu’s visit is focused on consolidating the existing cordial relations between Nigeria and Türkiye and exploring additional areas of cooperation to advance a mutually beneficial partnership.

During the visit, President Tinubu is expected to hold discussions with his Turkish counterpart, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The programme will also include the signing of several memoranda of understanding between both countries, alongside other official engagements.

A business forum will be held on the sidelines of the visit to connect Nigerian and Turkish investors and explore opportunities for mutual economic growth.

Senior Nigerian officials who received the President at his hotel include the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN; the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake; and the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd).

Others at the hotel reception were the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim; the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Kingsley Udeh; the Chairman of the House Committee on Defence, Babajimi Benson; the Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed.

President Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria at the conclusion of the visit.

His most recent foreign trip was to the United Arab Emirates, where he attended the 2026 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.