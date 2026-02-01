FG To Arraign Suspects In Benue Killings On Monday

Some suspects arrested and linked to the killings in Yelwata, a town in Benue State, will be arraigned on Monday, February 2.

They will be arraigned before Justice Joyce Abdul-Malik of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

In a statement on Sunday, the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice assured Nigerians that justice will be ensured in the matter, sending a strong signal to enemies of the country acting under any disguise.

“The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to the protection of the lives and properties of all as enshrined in the constitution,” the statement by Kamarudeen Ogundele, the SA to the AGF and Minister of Justice, read.

He said this comes after a “painstaking investigation and collaboration by government agencies” .

In June, gunmen attacked the Yelwata community of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, killing scores and leaving hundreds displaced.

Security operatives announced that they have arrested some people in connection with the attacks.

Tinubu had visited the state in the wake of the incident and asked security operatives to go after the masterminds.

“Police, I hope your men are on alert to listen to information. How come no arrest has been made? I expect there should be an arrest of those criminals,” Tinubu said at the Benue Government House in Makurdi, the capital, during a stakeholders meeting.

He asked security chiefs “to keep our ears to the ground, let’s get those criminals, let’s get them out. DG NIA, DG SSS, retool your information channels and let’s have tangible intelligence so that this will not occur again.”

The killings prompted Governor Hyacinth Alia to once again ask for the establishment of state police and an intervention fund for the affected communities.

Alia said community police is essential to ending the lingering crisis rocking the food-producing state.