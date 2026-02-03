Electoral Act Bill Remains Inconclusive After Senate Closed-Door Session

Passage of the Electoral Act 2022 (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill, 2026, again remained inconclusive on Tuesday as the Senate stalled on a decision after spending over four hours considering the report of a seven-member ad hoc committee behind closed doors.

The upper chamber had commenced deliberations on the consolidated report of the committee, which was constituted last week to collate and harmonise lawmakers’ contributions on the Electoral Act 2022 (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill, 2026, before dissolving into a closed-door session to review the documents.

However, upon reconvening, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, declined to comment on the outcome of the deliberations, effectively adjourning plenary to the next legislative day.

Last week, the Senate constituted a seven-man committee to collate, harmonise, and distil lawmakers’ contributions and opinions on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, 2026, with a mandate to present a consolidated report to the chamber next Tuesday.

The decision followed over two hours of consideration of the bill’s provisions during a closed-door session.

The committee is chaired by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Niyi Adegbomore.

Other members are Senators Adamu Aliero, Aminu Tambuwal, Adams Oshiomhole, Danjuma Goje, Tony Nwoye, and Titus Zam.

The Senate had commenced consideration of the Electoral Act 2022 (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill 2026, moving into a closed-door session to review documents submitted by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters, Senator Simon Lalong.

The closed session was convened to allow lawmakers to thoroughly examine the proposed amendments and supporting documents before engaging in further legislative debate on the bill.

This development comes after the upper chamber deferred consideration of the bill earlier, giving lawmakers time to prepare for a detailed review.