Northern Govs Condemn Kwara, Katsina, Benue Killings, Demand Decisive Security Action

The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) has condemned the gruesome killings in parts of Kwara, Katsina, and Benue states, describing them as barbaric, senseless, and a direct assault on the collective conscience of the nation.

The forum, under the chairmanship of Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, and comprising 19 governors from the northern region, called for decisive security solutions to end the relentless targeting of defenceless citizens, including women, children, and the elderly.

While commending the governors of Kwara, Benue, and Katsina states for their resilience in the face of severe security challenges, Governor Yahaya reassured Nigerians of the forum’s commitment to working with all security agencies and local stakeholders to promote intelligence-led community policing and sustainable socio-economic solutions.

The forum also expressed condolences to families who lost scores of loved ones, praying for the repose of the souls of innocent individuals killed in cold blood.

In the past few days, vicious attacks in some communities across the three states have resulted in the deaths of several people, the abduction of others, and the destruction of property worth millions of naira.

In Kwara State, gunmen attacked the Woro and Nuku communities in the Kaiama Local Government Area, reportedly killing over 50 people. Many families lost their loved ones, while several houses were burnt by the attackers.

Sources said the bandits had initially come to preach to residents, urging them to ignore the Nigerian Constitution. During the sermon, dissenting voices angered the attackers, who then opened fire on the villagers.

In Katsina State, bandits also attacked a community in Faskari Local Government Area, leaving several people dead, houses, shops, and vehicles destroyed, and many rendered homeless. The incident occurred in the Doma Community, Tafoki area of the LGA, at about 4:30 pm on Tuesday.

The armed attackers, wielding weapons including AK-47 rifles, invaded the community just five months after a peace agreement. According to the Chairman of Faskari Local Government Area, Sirajo Daudawa, the incident is suspected to have been a reprisal attack.

In Benue State, a police officer and four others were killed in an assault by non-state actors in Abande Community, Kwande Local Government Area. The spokesman of the Benue State Police Command, Udeme Edet, said the attack took place on Tuesday.

While some reports claimed that about 16 people were killed, Udeme clarified: “An Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) attached to the 13 Police Mobile Force (PMF), Makurdi, who was on special duty at Abande Community, was fatally injured during the attack.

“The Divisional Police Officer, Jato-Aka, received a distress call that suspected armed herder bandits, in large numbers, had attacked police personnel stationed at Abande Community as well as members of the community.

“Regrettably, four members of the community also lost their lives as a result of the attack by the bandits,” the spokesman said in a statement issued on Wednesday.