PDP Condemns Kwara Killings, Calls For Independent Investigation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faction led by Kabiru Tanimu has condemned the killing of scores of residents in Woro community, Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, describing the attack as a grim reminder of Nigeria’s worsening security situation.

In a statement issued on Thursday and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, the opposition party said the reported killing of about 170 people by terrorists was shocking.

“The sad and shocking news of the killing of about 170 people (as reported) by terrorists in Woro Community of Kwara State is another painful reminder of the new reality of heightened insecurity that Nigerians have been faced with under the Bola Tinubu APC Presidency,” the party stated.

Tinubu Orders Deployment Of Troops To Kwara After Deadly Attack

The PDP expressed sympathy with affected families and criticised the government’s handling of security warnings preceding the attack.

Attack Notice

According to the party, community leaders had raised concerns months before the incident, but no proactive measures were taken.

“The most painful part of this sad story is the fact that several community leaders have stated that the notice of this impending attack was available for months, without any meaningful proactive action from the Government,” the statement read.

It added that the post-attack military deployment was “weak, reactive, and irresponsible.”

While acknowledging the presidential deployment of troops after the killings, the party argued that such action could not reverse the damage already done.

“The Presidential deployment of the military cannot bring back the killed people or erase the concomitant trauma imposed upon the community,” it said.

The PDP demanded the establishment of an independent panel to investigate the security lapses that led to the massacre, particularly the failure to act on early warnings.

It also called for the immediate provision of humanitarian relief, medical care and temporary shelter for displaced and traumatised residents of Woro community.

Other demands include the convening of an emergency National Security Summit involving all stakeholders, as well as investment in community-based early warning systems to ensure credible threats are acted upon promptly.

The party further urged the Federal Government to adopt a “whole-of-society approach” to tackling insecurity.

“Their current ad hoc and reactionary tactics have proven woefully inadequate, with attendant loss of lives,” the PDP said, warning that “being reactionary has never been an effective strategy and cannot be relied on to solve complex problems.”

Killing, Troops Deployment

Meanwhile, gunmen were reported to have killed over 160 people during a late Tuesday attack on Woro and neighbouring Nuku communities, burning shops and a traditional ruler’s residence, while many residents fled into surrounding bushes.

In response, President Bola Tinubu ordered the deployment of an army battalion to Kwara State to reinforce security. Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, said the move was aimed at “checkmating the barbaric terrorists and protecting defenceless communities.”

According to Onanuga, the new military command will lead Operation Savannah Shield. Condemning the attack, Tinubu described the assailants as “heartless for choosing soft targets in their doomed campaign of terror.”

The president also expressed anger that community members were targeted for rejecting the attackers’ ideology. Tinubu also condoled with the families of the victims.

Similarly, Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, described the attack as a “pure massacre” during a visit to the area and the palace of the Emir of Kaiama, Muazu Omar, on Wednesday night.

AbdulRazaq disclosed that at least 75 victims had been buried, noting that the attackers targeted residents for resisting what he described as a “perverted” terrorist doctrine.