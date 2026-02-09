Police Foil Dispatch Officer’s Staged Kidnapping In Edo Over ₦1.3m Gambling Loss

The Edo State Police Command has uncovered a staged kidnapping involving a 21-year-old dispatch officer who allegedly attempted to conceal a ₦1.3 million gambling loss.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, Moses Yamu, disclosed the incident in a statement issued on Monday.

According to the statement, the case was reported on January 30, 2026, at about 4:00 pm, when one Moses Ekes informed the Okpella Police Division that his nephew, David Ekes, an employee of Dibecs Industry Limited, had been missing since January 27.

“On 30/01/2026 at about 1600hrs, one Moses Ekes ‘M’, of Dibecs Industry Limited, reported at the Okpella Police Division that his nephew, David Ekes ‘M’, aged 21 years, a dispatch officer with the company, dark in complexion, about 5ft tall, and fluent in Ijaw and English languages, had been missing since 27/01/2026 at about 2030hrs.

“The said David Ekes left his quarters alone on a black, unregistered motorcycle from Factory 2 to Factory 3, contrary to company policy, and was not seen or heard from thereafter. The motorcycle was later discovered parked along the road leading to Factory 3 and subsequently recovered to the company’s main office,” the statement read.

Following the report, operatives of the Okpella Police Division visited the scene, carried out a search of the surrounding bush area and commenced an investigation.

However, in a twist, the police said information was received the following morning, January 31, at about 8:00 am, that the missing dispatch officer had returned on his own in a weakened state.

“He was taken to a hospital in Okpella, where police operatives visited and monitored his condition,” the statement added.

Upon his discharge, the suspect initially claimed that he had been kidnapped by three unidentified men, who allegedly forced him to trek barefoot through the forest for more than three days, during which his Tecno Camon mobile phone was taken and funds withdrawn from his First Bank account

According to the police, investigators further established that the suspect reportedly travelled to Abuja shortly after the loss, sold his mobile phone, lodged in a hotel and staged his own kidnapping to cover up the missing funds.

“Discrete investigation, however, has revealed that between 25/01/2026 and 26/01/2026, the suspect lost a total sum of ₦1,308,000.00, belonging to his company and a customer, through online gambling on a visual sporty betting platform.

“He then immediately travelled to Abuja, sold his mobile phone, lodged in a hotel, and deliberately staged his own kidnapping to cover up the financial loss. The suspect has since confessed to the crime and will be arraigned in court to serve as a deterrent to others,” the police said.

Reacting to the incident, the Commissioner of Police in Edo State, Monday Agbonika, warned members of the public against false distress reports and criminal deception, noting that such actions waste critical security resources and undermine public trust.

He also cautioned young people involved in gambling to act responsibly, warning that addiction often leads to desperation and criminal behaviour.