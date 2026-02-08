Three Children Abducted In Ebonyi, Police Begin Investigation

The Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of three children by suspected kidnappers.

The incident occurred on Saturday, at Nkwegu, opposite the Nkwegu Military Cantonment gate, in Abakaliki Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Police authorities said the parents of the abducted children reported the incident to them.

The spokesman of the Ebonyi Police Command, Joshua Ukandu, said the three children included: one boy (aged 2), and two girls (aged 4 and 2 years).

READ ALSO: Police Rescue Kidnap Victim In Ebonyi, Arrest Three Suspects

“Yes, we are aware of the incident. It happened in the early hours of February 7, which was Saturday,” Ukandu told Channels Television.

As of Sunday, the police said that no ransom demand has been made and no arrests have been recorded yet.

“There has been no demand for ransom, and no arrests have been made yet,” he said.

“Our officers are investigating and working towards rescuing the abducted children.”

READ ALSO: Many Feared Killed, Abducted In Attack On Ebonyi Community

The Command has assured the public that they are actively investigating the matter and have launched a rescue operation to bring the children home safely.

This incident has caused a wave of concern throughout the state, particularly given its proximity to a military facility.