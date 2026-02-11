Umahi Vows To Resign If Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road Project Fails Quality Test

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has vowed to resign if the ongoing Abuja–Kaduna–Kano Road project is found to be substandard, declaring his readiness to subject the work to independent testing.

Umahi said this while defending his budget before a joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

During the session, questions were raised over the award of a section of the project to a company some legislators described as unknown and previously associated with generator sales.

Adams Oshiomhole (APC/Edo North) demanded to know why the contract was taken from an established construction firm and awarded to another company whose reputation. The former Edo State governor argued the company was not widely known in road construction.

Responding, Umahi dismissed concerns about the contractor’s background, insisting that the focus should be on the quality of work delivered rather than perceptions.

“I’m just hearing about Maikano for the first time. Whether they are selling goats or cows, they are doing well. I am satisfied with the quality of work on the Abuja–Kaduna stretch, and I challenge you to an inspection. Bring the best of your concrete testers. If you test it and it fails, I will throw in the towel,” the minister said.

He argued that the real issue was not whether concrete or asphalt was used, but whether proper supervision was carried out to ensure durability, noting that asphalt failures are often linked to poor oversight rather than material choice.

Earlier, Umahi criticised the funding structure for capital projects, describing the cash plan adopted by the Federal Ministry of Finance as anti-progressive to the success of his ministry.

While defending the 3.4 trillion naira budget proposal of the ministry, the minister argued that the current funding method is hindering the effective execution of projects under the ministry.

According to him, over 95 per cent of projects under the Federal Ministry of Works are ongoing, making consistent and adequate capital releases critical to their timely completion.

The session, however, was marked by drama and raised voices. Tension flared when the minister asked a lawmaker to pause so he could follow the line of questioning. Some lawmakers immediately took offence at his remarks, prompting the former Edo State governor to caution the minister over his conduct.

Calm was eventually restored, but another shouting match broke out when the Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Onyekachi Nwaebonyi (APC/Ebonyi North Central) objected after the committee chairman attempted to cut short his remarks.

The disagreement between the principal officer and the committee chairman intensified, and an intervention by Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South), who sought to broker peace, instead escalated tensions further.