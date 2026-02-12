Four Kidnapped Victims Regain Freedom In Kwara

The four people kidnapped along the Omu-Aran–Isanlu-Isin Road in Kwara State on January 5, 2026, have regained their freedom.

It was gathered that the abductees were released on Wednesday.

A security source who confirmed their release said, “The released individuals are receiving treatment in various hospitals in Ilorin and Omu-Aran respectively.”

However, in another twist of events, one person was killed and another kidnapped on Tuesday evening along the Correctional Centre Road.

“Residents of Isanlu-Isin and neighbouring communities are in a panicking mood, as a result of which some schools have closed down,” the source added.

In another development, a suspected bandit disguised as a beggar was arrested in Igbaja, Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

A security source disclosed, “The suspect was caught disguising himself as a beggar in Igbaja.”

The source added that intelligence reports indicated that some bandits fled Baba Sango after realising that their informants posing as beggars were being tracked while roaming towns and villages across Kwara South.

It was further disclosed that bandits hibernating in Baba Sango and Oro-Ago were spreading to other parts of the senatorial district, using disguises to avoid detection.