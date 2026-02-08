One Dead As Gunmen Attack Kwara Community

One person has died following an attack by gunmen in the Koro community of the Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The attack from suspected terrorists on Sunday afternoon threw the residents of the community into panic.

They stormed the community, heavily armed, shooting sporadically and forcing residents to flee their homes in fear. The shooting led to the death of one person.

‎The community shares a boundary with ‎Egbe in the Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State, all in the North-Central region of the country. ‎

This incident came days after terrorists attacked the Woro community of Kaiama Local Government Area of the state, killing at least 75 persons.

Some houses and other properties were equally destroyed during the incident.

“The present toll of casualties that we have from that dastardly act that happened on the 3rd of February at about 17:30 hours is 75,” the Police Public Relations Officer, Kwara Command, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Friday.

“Investigations are still ongoing,” she said.

In the wake of the incident, President Bola Tinubu ordered the deployment of troops, condemning the attack, which added to the growing number of assaults on communities in several parts of Nigeria.

“I condemn in the strongest terms this cowardly and beastly attack. The gunmen are heartless for choosing soft targets in their doomed campaign of terror. Their actions offend our humanity, our faith, and our shared values as a nation,” Tinubu said when he received Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara.

“Yesterday, I directed the immediate deployment of an army battalion to Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State following the horrific attack on innocent villagers in Worro.

“This new military command will spearhead Operation Savannah Shield to checkmate these barbaric terrorists and protect defenceless communities.”