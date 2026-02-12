Lassa Fever: Kwara Govt Threatens Sanctions Against Food Processors, Street Vendors Over Poor Hygiene

The Kwara State Environmental Protection Agency (KWEPA) has warned food processors, garri production centres, and street food vendors across the state to comply with strict hygiene and waste management standards or face sanctions, as part of efforts to curb the spread of Lassa fever.

In a statement issued by its Press Secretary, Aliyu Jamiu Amode, the agency expressed concern over environmental practices that could heighten the risk of the viral disease.

The General Manager of KWEPA, Jide Aina, noted that Lassa fever is commonly transmitted through contact with infected rodents or the consumption of food contaminated by rodents’ urine or droppings.

“Food handlers occupy a critical position in safeguarding public health, particularly in preventing contamination during food processing, storage, and sales,” the statement read.

Aina directed garri processing factories and other food production facilities to ensure that raw materials and finished products are stored in rodent-proof containers at all times.

He also stressed the need for regular cleaning of processing equipment and facilities, as well as proper waste disposal to prevent rodent infestation.

The agency cautioned street food vendors against unsafe practices such as displaying or spreading food on bare ground, roadsides, or other exposed surfaces.

Vendors were urged to always cover food items, maintain personal hygiene, wash their hands regularly with soap and clean water, and dispose of refuse responsibly instead of dumping waste in drainage channels or public spaces.

“Key preventive measures include maintaining clean surroundings around business premises, using safe water for food preparation, and ensuring proper handling and disposal of food packaging materials,” Aina said.

He announced that the agency would intensify routine inspections and enforcement activities across the state, warning that defaulters would face sanctions in line with environmental health regulations.

“Ensuring proper hygiene and waste management is not optional; it is essential to protecting lives. Together, we can drastically reduce the risk of Lassa fever and promote a healthier Kwara State,” he added.

Aina called on food business operators and residents to demonstrate collective responsibility in maintaining environmental cleanliness, stressing that preventing Lassa fever requires proactive action from all stakeholders.

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that recent social media posts claimed that corps members at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp in Kwara State had died from Lassa fever.

However, the Kwara State Government debunked the reports, stating that there has been no recorded outbreak or confirmed cases of the disease at the camp.

“The state’s Rapid Response Team (RRT), led by the State Epidemiologist, investigated the claims after rumours surfaced on February 8 and found no evidence of transmission or infection among corps members or camp officials,” the government said in a statement on Tuesday, signed by the Ministry of Health’s Press Secretary, Saad Hamdalat.

The NYSC State Coordinator, Olaoluwa Onifade, further clarified that the corps member mentioned in the online posts had a pre-existing chronic condition and died at a health facility outside the camp, with no laboratory confirmation linking the death to Lassa fever.