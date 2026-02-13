FG Redeploys Police From VIP Escorts To Frontline Security After Kwara Attack

The Federal Government has ordered the immediate withdrawal and redeployment of Nigeria Police Force (NPF) officers previously assigned to VIP escort duties.

”Further strengthening the security architecture, the Nigeria Police Force has executed a large-scale redeployment of officers previously assigned to VIP escort duties nationwide.”

The move, announced by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, on Friday, marks a strategic pivot from protecting private individuals to safeguarding the general public.

The decision to pull officers from VIP details comes on the heels of a devastating terrorist attack in Kwara State, where 75 villagers were killed.

For years, the use of police personnel for private VIP protection has been a point of contention in Nigeria.

This latest “large-scale redeployment”, according to the minister, seeks to rectify that imbalance by returning thousands of officers to their primary mission: community policing.

Minister Idris confirmed that these personnel have already been integrated into frontline security structures.

Key states seeing immediate personnel increases include: Kwara and Plateau, Benue and Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

The minister also added that ”Security has also been strengthened around places of worship, including increased visible presence around churches during Sunday services, in coordination with community and faith leaders.”

According to Idris, President Bola Tinubu, the country’s counter-terrorism strategy remains Nigerian-led and sovereignty-driven.

However, the government said it remains open to strategic cooperation, including intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance support from partners such as the United States, where such collaboration aligns with Nigeria’s national interests.

He also said the administration remains resolute in its commitment to restoring peace and ensuring that all Nigerians can live and worship freely without fear.

Gruesome Attack

Gunmen had attacked the Woro community and the neighbouring Nuku area in Kwara North at about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, killing at least 75 people.

The attackers also set shops ablaze, torched the residence of a traditional ruler, and forced many residents to flee into nearby bushes.

The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) condemned the killings in Kwara, Katsina and Benue states, describing them as “barbaric, senseless, and a direct assault on the collective conscience of the nation.”

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, also described the attack as a “pure massacre,” confirming that the victims had been buried.

In response to the violence, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered the deployment of an army battalion to Kwara State to reinforce security operations.