Another Bird Strike Disrupts United Nigeria Airlines’ Flight

The United Nigeria Airlines on Sunday said it recorded another bird strike incident involving one of its Airbus A320 aircraft in Abuja.

Disclosing this in a statement on Sunday, the airlines said the incident was the second bird strike in less than 24 hours and the fourth in 2026.

It said the affected aircraft was withdrawn from service for detailed inspection in line with safety and regulatory requirements.

The company said some flights across its network were disrupted following the incident.

“In line with our strict and uncompromising safety standards, the affected aircraft has been withdrawn from service for comprehensive technical inspections before returning to operations,” the statement read.

“This brings the total number of Airbus aircraft withdrawn from service in less than 24-hours to two (2). As a result, some flights across our network will be disrupted and may not operate as earlier scheduled.

“United Nigeria Airlines remains firmly committed to upholding the highest safety standards,” it added.

READ ALSO: Air Peace Lagos–Port Harcourt Flight Disrupted By Bird Strike

United Nigeria Airlines apologised for the inconvenience caused to passengers and said efforts were ongoing to minimise disruptions and support affected travellers.

The airline also reiterated its commitment to upholding strict safety standards, stressing that the aircraft would only return to service after undergoing comprehensive airworthiness checks.

Bird strikes are a recognised aviation risk, particularly during take-off and landing phases, and airlines are required to conduct mandatory inspections before returning affected aircraft to service.

Globally, such incidents are not uncommon.