Benue Govt Confirms Rescue Of Nine Kidnapped Worshippers

The Benue State Government has confirmed the rescue of nine worshippers who were abducted during a midnight prayer session at Saint John Catholic Church in the Ojije area of Utonkon community, Ado Local Government Area.

In a statement issued by the Governor’s Technical Adviser on Media, Publicity and Strategic Communication, Solomon Iorpev, Governor Hyacinth Alia commended security operatives for their swift response.

The governor described the rescue as a “significant breakthrough.”

Alia assured residents that security agencies and local vigilante groups would continue to collaborate to combat kidnapping and prevent future incidents.

He also urged members of the public to provide timely information to help track down criminals.

Following the abduction and other attacks in Benue South, the governor convened a high-level security meeting on 13 February 2026 at the Palace of the Och’Idoma in Otukpo.

The meeting brought together the Idoma Traditional Council and top security officials, where he issued a directive for the immediate rescue of the victims.

Abduction

Gunmen abducted the nine worshippers during a church vigil last Sunday, triggering fear across the community.

A former councillor representing Ukwuenyo Ward, Emmanuel Udah, confirmed the incident, describing it as “a targeted and planned crime against the Church,” and said residents were traumatised and increasingly fearful.

He called on authorities to strengthen security and address the recurring attacks, warning that communities felt abandoned despite repeated incidents.

Confirming the abduction earlier, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Udeme Edet, said nine worshippers were taken.

She noted that the Commissioner of Police, Ifeanyi Emenari, deployed tactical teams in collaboration with local vigilantes to track the perpetrators and secure the victims’ release, adding that investigations remain ongoing.