FCT Council Poll: I’ll Back Only Candidates Who Support Tinubu — Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, says he will support only candidates who align with President Bola Tinubu in the forthcoming FCT Area Council elections scheduled for February 21, 2026.

The minister made the remarks in Abuja on Saturday during the 60th birthday celebration of Senator Sandy Onor, describing his stance as a duty he owes to the President.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, Wike said he would support any candidate, regardless of party affiliation, provided they back the President’s agenda.

He added that he had no apology for his position, stressing that he would also work against candidates who do not support the President.

“We have the FCT Area Council election coming up on February 21, and I have a duty to support any candidate who supports President Tinubu to win.7

“It is also my duty to ensure that any candidate who is not supporting Tinubu does not win in the election, and I owe no apology for my stand,” Wike was quoted as saying.

The 2026 FCT Area Council elections will be held on Saturday, February 21, with voting expected to begin at 8:30 a.m. across designated polling units.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, about 1.68 million registered voters have been cleared to participate.

Electors will choose chairpersons and vice-chairpersons across the six area councils, as well as 62 councillors covering 68 constituencies.

The commission has also confirmed the deployment of the IReV portal for real-time viewing of results to enhance transparency.

Major political parties, including the All Progressives Congress, Peoples Democratic Party, and African Democratic Congress, have fielded candidates for the poll.

For security, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps says it has deployed about 4,000 personnel across the territory to maintain order.

Meanwhile, a Federal High Court recently barred the Labour Party from fielding candidates in the election over nomination irregularities.