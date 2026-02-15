Three Killed, Four Injured As Mining Pit Collapse In Ebonyi

A mining pit in Enyim Agalegu community, Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, has collapsed, claiming three lives.

Four victims were also injured and are currently receiving medical treatment.

The tragic incident occurred on Saturday at a pit linked to a company where illegal mining activities were allegedly ongoing.

Confirming the incident on Sunday, the National Chairman of Enyim Agalegu Edukwu Opeke Federated Union, Oboke Chukwuma-Collins, said he received a distress call around 4 p.m. on Saturday informing him that the pit had caved in on miners.

He explained that upon arrival, community members were mobilised to the scene.

“Well, it was yesterday afternoon, around 4 p.m., that I got a call that the place where people are engaged in illegal mining here has collapsed, and I rushed to this place.”

“We evacuated some overburden on top of some lifeless people, like three of them, and we rescued about four that were injured,” Chukwuma-Collins said.

According to him, the community had previously written to the company and the state Ministry of Solid Minerals, requesting that the pit be released to the community for controlled mining after the company allegedly completed work at the main pit.

He made it clear that while they wanted to manage the site safely, their attempts were blocked by the company.

“We engaged them(the company) in writing, even to the Commissioner for Solid Minerals, but they said no. So we, the leadership of the community, backed off from the agitation,” he added.

Collins, who lamented the loss of lives at the site, said the recent deaths bring to a total of five persons who have so far lost their lives at the site.

The Commissioner for Solid Minerals Development in Ebonyi state, Chidi Onyia, who visited the site, described the incident as unfortunate and extended condolences to the families of the deceased.

He attributed the recurring accidents in mining communities to illegal mining activities occasioned by greed and the quest for money, stressing that the government was not aware that the site had been abandoned.

“It is never our interest or intention to lose some of our people who are under our care.

“This site belongs to First Patriots. Both the state and federal governments are not aware that this site has been abandoned. The site is still very active,” Onyia said.

He disclosed that the ministry had received letters from community leaders last year requesting that the company release part of the site to locals for mining.

However, the ministry made it clear that it lacked the authority to grant such approval since the land was under a private mining lease.

According to Onyia, officials, including the member representing Ikwo North Constituency in the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Ifeanyi Nwakpu, had visited the site several times to address the matter.

“The company vehemently said no and gave their reasons. They said that the pit is already dangerous and not the kind of place you allow artisans to work,” he added.

He added that some youths often sneaked into the site to mine against the company’s wishes, describing the development as carelessness.

He noted that those sponsoring illegal mining operations often avoid the risks while young, unemployed miners bear the consequences.

“It is high time we prioritise lives above monetary value,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police in Ebonyi State say no official report has been made by the community or any individual.