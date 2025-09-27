Scores Feared Dead As Mining Pit Collapses In Zamfara

Scores of people are feared to have lost their lives following the collapse of a mining pit at the Kadauri mining site in the Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The incident occurred on Thursday while artisanal miners were working underground.

Sources from the area told Channels Television that about 13 bodies had so far been recovered from the rubble, while several others remain trapped.

Confirming the development, the Executive Secretary of the Zamfara State Solid Minerals Development Agency, Nasiru Bamanga, said he had received initial reports of the tragedy but had yet to obtain full details.

“I heard about the incident, and I’m yet to get full details. I will be going there later today and, Insha Allah, I will give you full information when I return,” Bamanga stated.