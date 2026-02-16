Troops Eliminate Two Suspected Terrorists In Ondo, Recover Arms

Troops of the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Akure, Ondo State, neutralised two suspected armed terrorists during a tactical operation along the Akunu–Auga-Akoko Road on Saturday.

The troops, deployed at the Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Auga-Akoko, carried out the operation based on credible intelligence.

The Brigade’s spokesperson, Major Irabor Njoka, disclosed in a statement made available to journalists in Akure on Monday that the operation followed intelligence reports on the movement of suspected criminals within the area.

According to him, troops swiftly mobilised and intercepted the suspects.

“The ensuing contact with the armed elements led to a firefight. The troops’ superior firepower resulted in the neutralisation of two of the terrorists, while others fled with suspected gunshot wounds,” he said.

He added that the operation was conducted in conjunction with personnel of the Ondo State Security Network Agency and local vigilantes.

Major Njoka listed the items recovered during the encounter. According to him, the recovered items include one AK-47 rifle with two magazines and 61 rounds of ammunition, three mobile handsets, a jackknife, a torchlight, suspected illicit drugs, charms, and the sum of ₦39,000, among other personal effects.

He noted that the success of the operation highlights the Nigerian Army’s resolve to deny criminal elements freedom of action and movement, as well as to protect lives and property across Ondo State.

The spokesperson assured that the brigade would continue to strengthen collaboration with other security agencies and local stakeholders to ensure a secure environment for residents.

He also urged members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies, stressing that public cooperation remains critical to ongoing efforts to rid the state of criminal elements.