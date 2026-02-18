Gov Sani Secures Freedom Of 90 Inmates, Calls for Unity During Ramadan, Lent

In a gesture marking both Ramadan and the Christian observance of Lent, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has approved the payment of fines and settlement of compensation for over 90 inmates serving sentences for minor offences across the state.

The initiative, according to a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Ahmed Maiyaki, is designed to provide relief to deserving inmates, foster reconciliation, and offer a fresh start, reflecting the moral values highlighted by both sacred seasons.

He urged the beneficiaries to embrace peace, seek forgiveness where necessary, and commit to lives of integrity, obedience to the law, and service to God and society.

The governor also extended warm greetings to Muslims in the state, across Nigeria, and worldwide on the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan, urging citizens to embrace reflection, compassion, and peaceful coexistence.

He also prayed for strength, serenity, and abundant blessings for Muslims observing the fast.

He described Ramadan as a sacred pillar of faith that nurtures the soul and elevates the spirit.

Beyond fasting from food and drink, he said, the holy month is “a school of character and a sanctuary for the heart,” encouraging believers to deepen devotion, practice charity, and strengthen bonds of brotherhood.

Governor Sani called on residents to extend kindness to vulnerable members of the community by sharing meals and resources, emphasising that the season should reaffirm the dignity of every person and the shared humanity that unites society.

He also appealed to citizens of all faiths to pray for continued peace and harmony across Kaduna State, stressing that the state’s diversity is its strength and that its people share a common destiny.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to consolidating peace, revitalising the economy, and promoting sustainable prosperity, Governor Sani said the gesture also supports rehabilitation, social reintegration, and communal harmony throughout the state.