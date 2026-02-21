LIVE UPDATES: FCT Council Election Commences In Six LGAs

The FCT council election is today!

Residents of the nation’s capital are casting their ballots for chairmen and councillors in the six area councils of the Federal Capital Territory.

Police authorities and other security agencies are already on the ground to beef up security across the area, while movement has been restricted to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

Unlike states, the FCT council election is handled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The commission says over 1.5 million voters have collected their permanent voter cards (PVCs) for the election.

Channels Television is on the ground and will provide live updates about happenings in the FCT council election. Kindly refresh this page for the latest stories about the poll.

10:07 am: Voting is ongoing in all 15 polling units in the Bwari Central Primary School.

09: 51 am: Electoral officers and voting materials have arrived at the

LEA Primary School, Sagwari, in the Bwari area council.

This voting area has 8 polling units. INEC officials here are still setting up their voting cubicles, before accreditation and voting will commence

There is a sizeable presence of security personnel, comprising the police, NSCDC officials, and the national drug law enforcement agency, at this centre

9:21 am: The election has already commenced in some areas.

8:12 am: Polling units located in the school are already setting up.

8:09 am: The last vehicle carrying voting materials left the Registration Area Centre (RAC).

