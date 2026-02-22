APC’s Ishaku Wins Bwari Area Council Chairmanship Poll

Joshua Ishaku of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared winner of Saturday’s chairmanship election in Bwari Area Council.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced Ishaku as the duly elected chairman after he secured a total of 18,466 votes, defeating candidates of other political parties in the contest.

The Returning Officer for the Bwari chairmanship election, Professor Mohammed Nurudeen, declared the result on Sunday in Bwari.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He stated that Ishaku satisfied all legal requirements to be returned elected.

READ ALSO: APC Wins AMAC Chairmanship Election

“I am the Returning Officer for the 2026 FCT Area Council Bwari Chairmanship Election held on February 21, 2026,” Nurudeen said.

“That Joshua Ishaku, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected.”

According to the results announced, the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) polled 4,254 votes, while the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) candidate garnered 3,515 votes, finishing second and third respectively.

Less than 72 hours before the election, the PDP candidate, Julius Adamu, stepped down in favour of Ishaku.

Adamu said his decision followed the intervention of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

He said, “I am standing here before you this afternoon to tell you that I have been in deep consultation with the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike. I have come to the conclusion that Joshua and I are brothers.

“It will not be right for two brothers to fight over one office. Therefore, I have relinquished my support to Hon. Joshua.

“I want to urge all my supporters to back Joshua to win this election,” he added.