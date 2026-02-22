FCT: APC Wins Chairmanship Poll In Kwali Area Council

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s Chairmanship election in Kwali Area Council, Daniel Nuhu as the winner.

READ ALSO: APC’s Ishaku Wins Bwari Area Council Chairmanship Poll

INEC said that Nuhu polled a total of 17,032 votes to defeat his closest rival, Haruna Pai, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 8,575 votes to come second in the election.

The results were declared by the INEC presiding officer at Kwali’s final collation centre on Sunday morning.

Similarly, the candidate of the APC, Christopher Maikalangu, was declared the winner of the Abuja Municipal Area Council election by INEC.

The results for the municipal chairmanship election were announced at the INEC area office in Karu at about 4:30 a.m on Sunday.

The Collation Officer for AMAC, Andrew Abue, said that Maikalangu, who is the incumbent AMAC chairman, was returned elected, having scored the highest number of votes cast, 40,295 out of the total number of valid votes of 62,861 in the election.