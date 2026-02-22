FCT Elections Exposed People Who Buy Corn From Roadside Sellers To Deceive Nigerians — Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has said that the peaceful conduct of the elections in the FCT is a testament to the commitment of residents to democracy and good governance.

He stated that the polls further exposed the hypocrisy of people who go about buying corn and groundnuts from roadside sellers as a form of campaign to deceive Nigerians.

“This election has indeed shown that Nigerians now know the ruling party and the real opposition party.

“Also, the election has further exposed the hypocrisy of people who go about buying corn and groundnuts from roadside sellers for the purpose of a campaign just to deceive Nigerians.

“Yesterday, the residents of FCT demonstrated that they cannot be deceived by emergency democrats, who have chosen not to see anything good in our country and its government,” Wike was quoted as saying in a special broadcast on Sunday evening, in a statement signed by his media aide, Lere Olayinka.

The minister hailed President Bola Tinubu, saying that “the election is a reflection of the President’s vision and leadership, and a testimony that the Renewed Hope Agenda has brought optimism and confidence to the people of the FCT”.

“I thank Mr President for the development he has brought to the FCT. This election is a reflection of the President’s vision and leadership, and a testimony that the Renewed Hope Agenda has brought optimism and confidence to the people of the FCT.

“No doubt, the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to improving the lives of Nigerians, particularly the residents of the FCT, has not gone unnoticed. The Renewed Hope Agenda has given us hope for a brighter future, and we are confident that under his leadership, the FCT will continue to be a model of development and progress,” he said.

Wike further commended the President for “standing firm in his defence of democracy, particularly in ensuring the amendment of the Electoral Act to strengthen the conduct of credible elections”.

This, he said, demonstrates Tinubu’s “commitment to improving our democratic process”.

“At this juncture, I also congratulate the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a free, fair, and credible election. This is a reflection of President Tinubu’s commitment to strengthening our democratic institutions and ensuring that our electoral processes are transparent and reliable.

“I commend the security agencies for their dedication to duty, ensuring the peaceful conduct of the election. Their efforts have contributed to the success of this democratic exercise,” the minister added.

Wike, however, urged the winners to serve with humility, dedication, and commitment to excellence.

“Work tirelessly to improve the lives of the residents, and bring development to our communities.

“To the residents of the FCT, especially those in the satellite towns, I once again commend you for coming out in large numbers to exercise your franchise, and for doing so in a peaceful and orderly manner.

“Your participation affirms your trust in our democracy, and I urge you to continue to support the government in its efforts to build a better FCT.

“As an administration, we pledge to continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to FCT residents, in accordance with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President,” he said.