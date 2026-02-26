Governor Fubara Swears In SSG, Chief Of Staff

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has sworn in Dagogo Wokoma as Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Sunny Ewule as Chief of Staff, charging them not to politicise their offices.

Speaking shortly after administering the oath of office, just hours after announcing their nominations, the governor emphasised that their roles are strictly administrative and service-driven.

Fubara advised the Chief of Staff against convening unauthorised meetings or engaging in external political activities without his approval, stressing that the position is primarily to serve as his personal aide and support the administration’s objectives.

He described the appointments as a call to duty rather than political patronage, noting that both officials are expected to help strengthen governance in the state.

The governor urged the new SSG, a mathematics lecturer, to leverage his academic background to ensure diligence, objectivity and proper representation of the government in official matters.

Fubara reiterated that his administration remains focused on sustaining ongoing projects and advancing inherited programmes, adding that the overarching goal is to guarantee peace, progress and prosperity in the state.

He warned that any action capable of bringing the government into “disrepute” would not be tolerated, assuring that the activities of the new appointees would be closely monitored.

The governor also expressed confidence in his selections, describing the appointments as well-considered decisions aimed at supporting the administration’s agenda.

Addressing permanent secretaries present at the ceremony, Fubara directed those who have reached retirement age but remain in office to begin preparing their handover notes.

He also called for greater cooperation across the civil service, stressing that the remainder of his tenure must be devoted to productivity and collective success.