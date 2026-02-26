Tinubu Urges Senate To Amend Constitution For State Police Establishment

President Bola Tinubu has urged the leadership of the 10th Senate to initiate constitutional amendments that would create a legal framework for the establishment of state police as part of efforts to address growing insecurity across the country.

The President made the appeal on Wednesday during an interfaith breakfast with senators at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Tinubu said the creation of state police had become imperative in view of Nigeria’s evolving security threats, stressing that decentralised policing would strengthen grassroots security and enable states to respond more swiftly to local challenges.

“We are facing terrorism, banditry and insurgency. But we will never fail to make the right response to these challenges,” the President said. “What I will ask for tonight is for you (Senators) to start thinking about how best to amend the Constitution to incorporate state police for us to secure our country, take over our forests from marauders and free our children from fear.”

He noted that a decentralised policing structure would complement the existing federal security architecture while promoting intelligence-driven and community-focused law enforcement.

The President also commended the harmonious relationship between the executive and the National Assembly, describing unity as critical to defeating terrorism and banditry.

“It is a good thing that we are working in harmony. We are looking forward to a country that evolves, a country that takes care of its citizens and protects all,” he said.

Tinubu further thanked the Senate for supporting key reforms of his administration, particularly the removal of fuel subsidy and tax reforms, which he described as bold but necessary decisions.

“I have a lot of credit for bold reforms. Without your collaboration and inspiration, those reforms would not have been possible. We are reformists together,” he said, adding that ending the subsidy regime curtailed what he termed “monumental corruption.”

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, in his remarks, thanked Tinubu for hosting the interfaith breakfast and praised his leadership at what he described as a critical period for the country.

Akpabio said the administration’s reforms had increased revenue allocations to states, enabling governors to undertake key infrastructure projects. He also prayed for the President and for peace and prosperity in the nation.