Kano Assembly Moves To Impeach Deputy Gov Gwarzo Over Alleged ₦1.6bn Funds Diversion

The Kano State House of Assembly has initiated impeachment proceedings against the Deputy Governor of the state, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, over allegations of gross misconduct, abuse of office, and breach of public trust.

The impeachment notice was presented during plenary by the Majority Leader of the House, Lawan Hussaini Dala, who said the action was taken in line with Section 188 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

Dala told lawmakers that the allegations relate to Abdussalam’s tenure as commissioner for local government between 2023 and 2024, as well as his current position as deputy governor.

According to him, the deputy governor allegedly participated in the diversion of funds meant for the administration of the state’s 44 local government councils during his tenure as commissioner overseeing the sector.

The majority leader alleged that between June 2023 and January 2024, Abdussalam received a monthly kickback of N1.5 million from each of the 44 local government areas.

He said the arrangement amounted to ₦66 million monthly and a total of ₦462 million within the seven months.

Dala further alleged that between February and July 2024, the deputy governor received additional payments from the local government councils under the pretext of executing special assignments.

According to him, the payments amounted to ₦3.255 million monthly from each council, bringing the total to about ₦726 million over the six months.

He said the alleged payments constituted a breach of public trust and undermined the transparency and accountability expected of public officials.

The impeachment notice also accused the deputy governor of abuse of office.

Dala alleged that Abdussalam used his position as commissioner to facilitate payments of ₦10 million each from the 44 local government councils to NovoMed Pharmaceuticals Limited.

He said the transaction, which allegedly amounted to ₦440 million, was carried out in violation of the state’s procurement and fiscal management laws.

“The misuse of official capacity to confer undue advantage constitutes abuse of power and is contrary to the obligations of public office,” the majority leader told the Assembly.

He added that the allegations amount to gross misconduct as defined under Section 188(2) of the Constitution.

The majority leader also informed the House that the impeachment notice was endorsed by 38 lawmakers, meeting the constitutional requirement to initiate the process.

He urged the speaker to transmit the notice to the deputy governor in line with constitutional provisions.

Following the presentation, members of the assembly indicated their support for the motion, while the speaker acknowledged receipt of the notice.

Under the constitution, the House is expected to serve the allegations on the deputy governor and may subsequently request the chief judge of the state to constitute a panel to investigate the claims if the motion secures the required legislative backing.

As of the time of filing this report, the deputy governor had yet to publicly respond to the allegations.