Don’t Use Sermons To Incite People Against Govt, Kebbi Govt Warns Clerics

The Kebbi State Government has warned religious leaders in the state against using their sermons and preaching to incite the public against the government or discredit its activities.

The Kebbi State Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Muhammad Sani-Aliyu, gave the warning on Sunday while briefing journalists in Birnin Kebbi, following a recent political statement allegedly made by a cleric, Bashir Jega, at a religious gathering.

Sani-Aliyu called on religious leaders to focus on preaching moral values, peace, and unity rather than engaging in partisan politics from the pulpit.

He advised clerics to desist from using mosques, churches, and other places of worship to incite their congregations against the government.

However, the commissioner noted that religious leaders who wish to participate in politics have the constitutional right to do so by openly contesting elective positions.

“They are Nigerians and have the constitutional right to contest for political offices if they so desire.

“However, they should leave the pulpit and come out openly to participate in politics rather than using religious platforms to incite their followers against the government,” he said.

Sani-Aliyu urged religious leaders to promote truthfulness, peaceful coexistence, and mutual understanding among citizens.

“Religious leaders should guide their followers toward peace, unity, and mutual understanding, which are core teachings of all religions,” he added.

The commissioner also recalled that the establishment of the State Ministry of Religious Affairs by Governor Nasir Idris fulfilled a long-standing aspiration of the people of the state dating back to the creation of Kebbi in 1991.

“Since the creation of the state in 1991, there have been persistent calls by stakeholders for the establishment of a Ministry of Religious Affairs,” he said.

Sani-Aliyu explained that the ministry was created to streamline religious activities, promote moral values, and strengthen coordination among religious institutions across the state.

He added that religious leaders across the state have expressed appreciation to the governor for his commitment to maintaining the sanctity and development of places of worship.