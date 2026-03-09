PDP Convention Will Hold On March 29, Turaki-Group Free To Approach Supreme Court — Mohammed

The Nyesom Wike-backed leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday said the party’s convention would hold on March 29.

National Publicity Secretary of the Abdulrahman Mohammed-led National Working Committee, Haruna Mohammed, disclosed this during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He also said that the Tanimu Turaki side of the party was free to approach the Supreme Court if it felt dissatisfied by the Court of Appeal judgment that nullified the November 2025 national convention in Ibadan, Oyo State.

“In compliance with Justice Omotosho’s judgment, we have carried out our ward congresses and local government congresses. We would hold our state congresses on Saturday.

“I can also tell you and members of the party that our national convention is coming up on 29, 30. We are holding our NEC meeting by Wednesday by the grace of God,” Mohammed said.

“They want to go to the Supreme Court, no problem. It is the same Supreme Court that, three days to the area council election, delivered a landmark judgement regarding the issues of internal affairs of a political party. The Supreme Court said that the issues of internal party affairs are not absolute,” he added.

READ ALSO: Appeal Court Affirms Judgment Barring INEC From Validating PDP Convention

Appeal Court Judgment

Mohammed’s remarks come hours after the Court of Appeal in Abuja upheld the decisions of the Federal High Court in Abuja, invalidating the national convention of the party, which held in Ibadan, Oyo State, between 15 and 16 November 2025.

In its judgment, a three-member panel of the court barred the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising the outcome of the convention, including the emergence of Taminu Turaki’s leadership of the party.

Delivering the lead judgement of the Court of Appeal on Monday, Judge Uchechukwu Onyemenam held that the PDP violated constitutional provisions required before such a convention could become valid.

According to him, no valid notice of the convention was served on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as required by law.

The judge held that the case of the aggrieved PDP members who instituted the suit against the party was not about internal party affairs, as erroneously argued.

While Wike, who is the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), hailed the judgment, the Turaki group vowed to head for the Supreme Court.

According to the revised elections timetable released by INEC on February 26, 2026, party primaries (including dispute resolution), are expected to hold between April 23 and May 30, 2026