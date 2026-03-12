IGP Asks Court To Dismiss El-Rufai’s ₦1bn Enforcement Suit

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) has urged Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court, Abuja, to dismiss the rights enforcement suit filed by former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai.

El-Rufai is seeking ₦1 billion in compensation against the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Chief Magistrate Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, the IGP, and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).

He is challenging a recent search of his Asokoro home in Abuja by law enforcement agents, during which some items were allegedly recovered.

In a counter-affidavit, the IGP justified the search of El-Rufai’s home, accusing the former governor of attempting to use the suit as a shield against investigation and possible prosecution.

He argued that the police have statutory powers to detect, arrest, investigate, and prosecute offenders, adding that the search was carried out pursuant to a warrant issued by a competent court.

The IGP also rejected El-Rufai’s claim that the warrant was invalid, insisting it was lawfully issued and properly executed by officers who complied with all required legal procedures.

At Thursday’s proceedings, El-Rufai’s lawyer, Ubong Akpan, told the court that he had not yet responded to the counter-affidavit filed by the IGP, although he had replied to that of the ICPC.

Without objection from the counsel to the ICPC and the IGP — Abdulsufianu Abubakar and Ezekiel Rimamsomte — Justice Abdulmalik adjourned the case until March 25 for hearing.

The judge also ordered that hearing notices be issued and served on the second respondent, a Chief Magistrate of the FCT, and the fourth respondent, the AGF, who were not represented in court.