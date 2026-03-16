City Boss Guardiola Still Has Hope Of Revival Against Real Madrid

Pep Guardiola has insisted “many things can happen” as his Manchester City side try to overturn a 3-0 deficit against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

City face a huge task to rescue their last-16 tie at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday after a heavy defeat by the European giants in last week’s first leg at the Bernabeu Stadium.

But City manager Guardiola, speaking at his pre-match press conference on Monday, said: It’s a football game, many things can happen.

“We have to focus and try to win the game and after see what happens. I don’t have a specific plan –- just try.”

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Guardiola has opted not to train on the day prior to the game as the team recover from the trip to Madrid and their 1-1 draw at West Ham on Saturday which damaged City’s Premier League title hopes.

“Training won’t improve us a lot and we don’t have time to train,” Guardiola said. “I prefer them to be at home.”

The Spaniard, who made his name as a player and manager with Real’s arch-rivals Barcelona, added: “We will train tomorrow (Tuesday). We will arrive at 2:00 pm (1400 GMT), move the legs a little and go. I’ve done it two or three times this season.”