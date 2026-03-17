5.8-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Off Cuba

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Cuba early Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake hit at a depth of 11.6 kilometers (7.2 miles) about 49 kilometers south-southwest of Cuba’s easternmost municipality of Maisi at 12:28 am (0428 GMT), according to the USGS.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Cuba is trying to restore electricity following a total power blackout on Monday, as the United States pursues its oil blockade against the island’s communist government.

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The USGS put the alert level for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses at green, meaning “low likelihood for casualties and damage”.

The quake was first reported by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, which also logged aftershocks of up to 4.7-magnitude.

Cuba’s seismological service said it received perceptibility reports from the Santiago de Cuba and Guantanamo provinces. The epicentre was around 95 kilometers from Guantanamo.

US President Donald Trump vowed on Monday to “take” Cuba, with his administration reportedly signaling to Cuban officials that Washington wants President Miguel Diaz-Canel to be removed from power.

On March 6, a 5.0-magnitude quake was recorded off the coast of Cuba, according to the USGS.