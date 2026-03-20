I’m Growing Sonically, Trying Different Things — Ayra Starr

Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer and songwriter, Ayra Starr, has described her forthcoming studio album as a deeply personal project that reflects her growth into womanhood, both in life and musically.

The 23-year-old Afrobeats star, who made an appearance on Apple Music Radio Takeover show, talked about her life and music growth, experimenting with new sounds, and pushing herself creatively without being afraid of failure.

“I’m literally becoming a woman, and it’s like you can hear that in my music now, like I’m growing sonically and I want to try different things, like just put myself out there, and having fun while doing it.

“I kind of lost the plot a bit, and I took it a bit too seriously, and it was never that deep,” the artiste said.

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For Ayrastarr, the process of making her third body of work was about rediscovering joy, not becoming too serious, and not losing sight of the fun in making music.

“So now I brought the fun back and we’re enjoying ourselves,” she noted.

Ayra Starr has not officially confirmed the title of her forthcoming third studio album.

However, she has released off the album the lead single, Where Do We Go, which is expected to be on the new project slated for release this year.