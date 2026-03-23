Pilot, Co-Pilot Killed In Runway Collision At New York Airport

A preliminary passenger list showed 76 people on board, including four crew members, Jazz Aviation said in a statement.
US aviation authorities ordered all flights at the airport to be grounded, adding there was a “high” likelihood of an extended suspension.
“The airport is currently closed to facilitate the response and allow for a thorough investigation,” the port authority said in a statement to AFP.
Emergency response protocols had been “immediately activated,” it said.
Runway Crash
The National Transportation Safety Board said it had sent a “go team” to the scene to investigate the collision.
New York’s emergency management authority warned people to “expect cancellations, road closures, traffic delays & emergency personnel,” and use alternate routes near the airport.
Located in the New York borough of Queens, LaGuardia is New York’s third-busiest airport, serving 33.5 million passengers in 2024, according to port authority figures.
It completed an $8 billion redevelopment in 2024, upgrading its aging infrastructure with new terminals and roadways.
Deadly air crashes in the United States in recent years include a collision between a passenger jet and an army helicopter near Washington in January 2025 that killed 67 people.
Other incidents and close calls have taken place while aircraft were on the ground.
AFP