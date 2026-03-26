Reforms: Nigeria To Launch Key Digital Platform Friday — Trade Minister Oduwole

Minister of Trade and Investment Jumoke Oduwole has said Nigeria will launch a key digital platform on Friday to streamline imports and exports.

She described the move as a “game changer” for trade in the country.

‌The first phase of the National Single Window – a centralised electronic trade platform aimed at drastically slashing red tape and time for importers and exporters – is scheduled to go ​live on Friday.

It will include one shipping line and one port.

“These are ​the kinds of game changers in terms of trade facilitation ⁠that we need,” Oduwole said, adding that it is a priority project ​for an economy of Nigeria’s size that is working to emphasise trading.

The ​project is part of President Bola Tinubu’s reform agenda that has also included tax architecture and fiscal reforms, Oduwole said.

The development was after Britain and Nigeria last week announced a 746 million pound ($1 billion) export ​finance deal to fund the redevelopment of two trading ports.

Oduwole said ​streamlining imports and exports at the ports could have a “multiplier effect” in terms of balance ‌of ⁠trade and foreign exchange generation.



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Asked whether Nigeria would go ahead with a free trade deal with China, she said: “We’re ​still looking at all the options, and then we’ll see.”

Asked about ⁠the fallout from the Middle East conflict on emerging economies and the cost of capital, Oduwole said it will take time to see how markets react.

“Everybody’s a bit ⁠nervous ​at a point, but we really pray that ​it’s over soon and that markets can stabilise and investors can again get that confidence of ​stability.”