What’s Happening In Plateau Is Pure Genocide — Dachung Bagos

Former House of Representatives member, Dachung Bagos, has described the recent killings in Plateau State as “pure genocide,” alleging that the attackers carried out a well-coordinated and premeditated assault.

Bagos made the remarks during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, where he warned that the situation could escalate if urgent action was not taken.

READ ALSO: Plateau Govt Imposes 48-Hour Curfew In Jos North After Deadly Attack

“This is an attack that has been planned. If not because of how calm the youths have been, and we are still calming them, Plateau would have been experiencing a clash narrative.

“We have been able to identify that what is happening in Plateau is a pure attack; it’s pure genocide. They are trying to provoke the state into appearing not peaceful,” he said.

“They shot on target as if they already knew who they wanted to shoot. These are trained militias that came on assignment. They mapped out how they came in and how they were able to drive out,” the former lawmaker added.

He further called for accountability, insisting that suspects previously arrested over related threats must be prosecuted to deter future violence.

According to him, reports suggested that the gunmen did not speak Hausa and had issued threats before the attack, raising concerns over security lapses.

Bagos added that residents were demanding decisive operational responses rather than political statements, calling for the establishment of state police and improved weaponisation of security agencies.

A deadly attack on Sunday night in Angwan Rukuba and the surrounding communities in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State left several residents dead, while many others sustained injuries as residents fled.

The incident comes weeks after a similar attack in Kanam Local Government Area, where over 20 security operatives and vigilantes were killed in an ambush.

Reacting, Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, condemned the violence as “barbaric and unprovoked”, convened emergency security meetings, and imposed a 48-hour curfew in Jos North to restore order.

The latest attack underscores persistent insecurity in Plateau and neighbouring states, where communities continue to grapple with recurring violence, kidnappings, and killings.