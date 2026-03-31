Eight Kano Reps Dump NNPP For APC

Eight members of the House of Representatives from Kano State formally defected from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, in a dramatic political realignment.

The mass defection, which signals a significant shift in the political dynamics of Nigeria’s most populous state, was announced during plenary at the Green Chamber.

The move follows Governor Abba Yusuf, the only governor elected on the NNPP platform, earlier announcing his defection to the APC.

Tuesday’s announcement at the green chamber drew a high-profile audience, underscoring the political weight of the development.

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Among those present to witness the defection were Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, a prominent figure in the NNPP; Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin; and former Kano governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who now serves as a national leader of the APC. Their presence highlighted the escalating political contest for control and influence in the state.

Political analysts view the defection as a major realignment ahead of future electoral contests. For the APC, the addition of eight federal lawmakers strengthens its numerical standing in the House and deepens its foothold in a state where the NNPP mounted a formidable challenge in the 2023 elections.

The lawmakers have yet to publicly detail their reasons for leaving the NNPP, but the coordinated switch points to intensifying factional battles and strategic manoeuvring within Kano’s political landscape. The development is expected to further polarise the state’s political environment as both parties position themselves for the next electoral cycle.