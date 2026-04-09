Soldiers Killed As Troops Repel Terrorists In Borno Attack

An undisclosed number of soldiers have been killed during a coordinated terrorist attack on troops of the 29 Task Force Brigade under Operation HADIN KAI at their headquarters in Benisheikh, Borno State.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said the attack occurred at about 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, when insurgents attempted to breach the facility’s defensive perimeter but were repelled by troops.

In a statement, Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, said soldiers, led by Brigade Commander Brigadier General Oseni Braimah, “responded with exceptional courage, professionalism, and superior firepower,” forcing the attackers to retreat.

Although the military confirmed that “a few” soldiers were killed during the encounter, it did not disclose their identities.

“Regrettably, the encounter resulted in the loss of a few brave and gallant soldiers who paid the supreme price in the line of duty,” the statement said.

However, unverified reports had claimed that a brigadier general was among those killed.

Residents and travellers reported multiple attacks in parts of the state.

A local source said insurgents struck Benisheikh, headquarters of Kaga Local Government Area, as well as Ngamdu at about 1:00 a.m.

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A traveller on the Damaturu–Maiduguri highway, Babagana Goni, said the road was closed for several hours following the attack.

“I was to attend an official function in Maiduguri, but the road was shut until about 11 a.m. I saw several military facilities and equipment burnt in Benisheikh. This is very worrisome,” he said.

In Pulka, a community in Gwoza Local Government Area, another resident, Adamu Ali, said the attack targeted military positions, but stray bullets injured some civilians.

Other affected areas reportedly include Bakin Ruwa.

But the military urged the public to disregard “misinformation, sensational reports, and unverified content” circulating on social media.

The DHQ also said clearance operations were ongoing to track fleeing insurgents and prevent them from regrouping, while reiterating the military’s commitment to counter-insurgency operations in the North-East.

A similar jihadist attack on security forces in 2025 left four officers dead, including Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Musa Uba.

Troops of the 25 Task Force Brigade had come under heavy insurgent fire while on a routine patrol around Wajiroko in Azir Multe, Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State, as they returned from a successful operation near the fringes of the Sambisa Forest.

The patrol team, led by Brigadier General Uba and comprising personnel of the 25 Task Force Brigade alongside members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), was said to have fought back fiercely, repelling the ambush with superior firepower and forcing the insurgents to retreat.