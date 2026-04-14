LIVE: ADC Holds National Convention

The African Democratic Congress is holding its national convention at the Rainbow Event Centre in Abuja, with many party stalwarts in attendance.

About 3,000 delegates are expected to participate in the election of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to pilot the affairs of the party for the next four years.

Among dignitaries present are former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, former New Nigeria Peoples Party presidential candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso, and former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, among several others.

Watch the event live below: