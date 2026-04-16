Afrobeats Meets Soul At Hall Of Fame

History did not knock this time—it sang, it pulsed, it arrived with rhythm. From the reverberating messages of Fela Kuti’s songs to the timeless voice of Sade Adu, two distinct sounds born of African identity have found a permanent home in one of music’s most sacred institutions.

READ ALSO: 2026 Grammy: ‘Fearless Voice Of The People,’ Tinubu Hails Fela’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Afrobeat pioneer, Kuti, and Nigerian-British soul icon, Adu, made history following their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2026, a watershed moment for Nigerian and African music on the global stage.

The 2026 inductees were announced on April 13–14, during a special Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-themed episode of American Idol, with host Ryan Seacrest and 2022 inductee Lionel Richie unveiling the honourees live on ABC and Disney+.

The award recognises artistes whose work laid the foundations for genres that continue to shape global music. Selected by a voting body of more than 1,200 musicians, historians, and industry professionals, this year’s class reflects a diverse mix of genres, including rock, soul, hip-hop, Latin, and Afrobeat.

Fela Kuti, widely regarded as the originator of Afrobeat, was posthumously honoured in the Early Influence category. By combining West African rhythms with elements of American funk, jazz, and highlife, Fela created a politically charged sound that has influenced generations of musicians and activists worldwide.

Sade Adu, the lead vocalist of the band Sade, was inducted into the Performer category, recognising her sustained impact and global appeal. She was renowned for her distinctive contralto voice and minimalist, jazz-infused sound. The singer rose to prominence with hits such as Smooth Operator and The Sweetest Taboo. Her influence spans soul, pop, and contemporary R&B, inspiring a wide range of global artistes.

The recognition of both Fela and Sade marks the first time artists of Nigerian descent have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a development widely regarded as a landmark moment for the global appreciation of African music heritage.

A total of 18 honourees were inducted across four categories.

Performer Category:

Phil Collins

Billy Idol

Iron Maiden

Joy Division / New Order

Oasis

Sade

Luther Vandross

Wu-Tang Clan

Early Influence Award:

Celia Cruz

Fela Kuti

Queen Latifah

MC Lyte

Gram Parsons

Musical Excellence Award:

Linda Creed

Arif Mardin

Jimmy Miller

Rick Rubin

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

Ed Sullivan

According to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, artistes become eligible for induction 25 years after the release of their debut commercial recording.

The induction ceremony for Fela and Sade is scheduled to take place on November 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, where the honourees will be formally celebrated.

The event will later be broadcast on ABC and Disney+ in December.

Grammy Recognition

On a night steeped in legacy and long-overdue recognition, Fela Kuti was posthumously awarded the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award on January 31, 2026, at the Recording Academy’s Special Merit Awards ceremony in Los Angeles—just hours before the 68th Grammy Awards. The moment marked a historic first, as Fela became the first African artist to receive the honour, a distinction reserved since 1963 for towering figures in global music such as Bing Crosby.

The award, which celebrates a lifetime of exceptional artistic contribution, cast a renewed spotlight on Fela’s enduring imprint—not just as a musician, but as a cultural force, political voice, and architect of Afrobeat. Described during the ceremony as a “producer, arranger, political radical, outlaw and the father of Afrobeat,” his presence filled the room decades after his passing in 1997. Alongside him, music greats including Chaka Khan, Cher, Carlos Santana, Paul Simon, and Whitney Houston were also honoured, with Houston recognised posthumously.

The award was received on his behalf by his children—Femi Kuti, Yeni Kuti, and Kunle Kuti—in a gathering that blended family, memory, and global music royalty. Accepting the honour, Femi Kuti captured the weight of the moment: “Thank you for bringing our father here. It’s so important for us, it’s so important for Africa, it’s so important for world peace and the struggle.”

For the family, the recognition carried both joy and reflection. Yeni Kuti noted that Fela was never nominated for a Grammy during his lifetime, calling the honour “better late than never,” while adding that there remains “a way to go” in fully recognising African artists globally. Seun Kuti described it as a “symbolic moment,” saying, “Fela has been in the hearts of the people for such a long time. Now the Grammys have acknowledged it, and it’s a double victory. It’s bringing balance to a Fela story.”

Visual tributes at the ceremony traced the arc of a revolutionary life—from his vast music catalogue to the Broadway production inspired by his story—underscoring a legacy that transcends generations. The presenter summed up the mood succinctly: “The honour is all ours to present the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award to Fela Kuti.”

‘Abami Eda’

Born in 1938 in Abeokuta, Fela’s journey began far from global stages. The son of activist Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, he initially travelled to London to study medicine before turning to music—a decision that would reshape global sound. Teaming up with drummer Tony Allen, he built Afrobeat into a genre that fused West African rhythms, jazz, funk, and political resistance.

Across more than 50 albums and decades of fearless expression, Fela challenged military rule, corruption, and injustice, often at great personal cost. His 1977 album Zombie provoked a violent crackdown on his Kalakuta Republic, leading to the death of his mother. Yet, even in the face of arrests and imprisonment, he remained unyielding—earning recognition as a prisoner of conscience by Amnesty International.

Today, his influence echoes across continents and generations, shaping artists from Beyoncé to Burna Boy and Kendrick Lamar. The Grammy honour follows the 2025 induction of Zombie into the Grammy Hall of Fame and arrives amid growing global recognition of African music, including the introduction of a dedicated Best African Music Performance category.

Nearly three decades after his death, Fela’s voice—defiant, rhythmic, and revolutionary—still reverberates. The Grammy stage, at last, has caught up.

Breaking Boundaries

Young Nigerian artistes are increasingly expanding the global footprint of Afrobeats, leveraging digital platforms, international collaborations, and major global stages to amplify the country’s music influence. Reports by Channels Television show that artistes like Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido rank among the most-streamed Nigerian acts, reflecting a surge in global consumption driven by younger audiences and digital distribution.

Wizkid’s international collaborations, including his work with Justin Bieber, have helped position Nigerian music within mainstream Western pop culture, while also earning global awards recognition. Similarly, Burna Boy and Davido have strengthened Afrobeats’ visibility through international tours and high-profile performances at global events, including sporting stages, further embedding Nigerian music into worldwide entertainment circuits.

Emerging stars such as Ayra Starr are also sustaining the momentum. Channels Television reports that she, alongside Burna Boy and Davido, secured nominations in the Best African Music Performance category at the 2026 Grammys, underlining the growing acceptance of African music on global award platforms.

Together, these artistes represent a new generation reshaping perceptions of African music—combining global collaborations, award recognition, and streaming dominance to position Nigeria as a central force in the international music landscape.