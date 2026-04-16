Akpabio Urges Global Parliaments To Defend Peace, Justice 

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has called on parliaments across the world to take a leading role in defending peace, justice and humanity amid rising global tensions.

Akpabio made the appeal while addressing delegates at the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), held under the theme “Nurturing Hope, Securing Peace and Ensuring Justice for Future Generations.”

In a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, the Senate President said the gathering comes at a critical time, as conflicts continue to spread across regions, testing the resilience of nations and institutions.

“I bring you warm greetings from the resilient people of Nigeria, a nation that has learned that peace is not inherited; it is built, defended, and sustained,” Akpabio was quoted as saying.

Drawing from Nigeria’s experience in conflict management and nation-building, he stressed the importance of legislatures, describing them as “the first hope of the masses” and “the conscience of the people.”

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He warned that no part of the world is immune to instability, referencing ongoing crises in the Middle East, Europe and Africa, and urged a shift in global priorities.

“It is time to turn from destruction to construction…and redirect the instruments of war toward the work of development,” the statement read.

Akpabio also highlighted the human cost of conflict, noting that beyond casualty figures are broken families and devastated communities. He cautioned against equating power with justice.

“This is not merely a crisis of security; it is a crisis of leadership. Might must not be mistaken for right, and weakness must never justify injustice,” he added.

Quoting Martin Luther King Jr., he highlighted the shared destiny of humanity and called for collective global action.

The Senate President further urged the IPU to play a more decisive role in strengthening global institutions, particularly the United Nations, and amplifying the voices of vulnerable nations.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to working with the international community to build a world anchored on enduring peace, hope and justice.

President of the IPU, Tulia Ackson, had earlier urged member parliaments to uphold democratic responsibilities, strengthen international solidarity and act decisively in addressing rising global conflicts and inequalities.

She noted that the world looks to legislatures not only for lawmaking, but also for leadership and moral clarity.

The IPU is a global organisation of national parliaments, bringing together legislators to promote peace, democracy and sustainable development through dialogue, cooperation and parliamentary diplomacy.