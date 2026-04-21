Woman Slumps, Dies At Child’s UTME Centre In Ondo

There was pandemonium in Ilara-Mokin, a community in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State, following the death of a middle-aged woman identified as Oluwasola Adebayo, who slumped and died while accompanying her child to a Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) centre.

Eyewitnesses said the deceased had taken her child to the centre for the ongoing UTME when the incident occurred.

It was gathered that she reportedly complained of weakness shortly after arriving at the junction before collapsing unexpectedly. Efforts to revive her were unsuccessful, and she was confirmed dead on the spot.

Her child was said to have been inside the examination hall writing the test at the time of the incident, unaware of what had happened to the mother.

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The tragic development caused grief among passersby and residents of the area. The exact cause of death has, however, not yet been officially determined.

The spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, confirmed the incident in a statement sent to journalists on Tuesday.

Jimoh said the command was aware of the sudden death of the woman in Ilara-Mokin.

He added that the family of the deceased had been contacted and, after proper verification, her remains were released to one Apapa Olamilekan, who identified himself as her son and an officer of the Nigeria Legion, Akure.