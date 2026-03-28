Police Confirm Robbery Attack On Health Facility In Ondo

Police authorities in Ondo State have confirmed a robbery attack at the Basic Health Centre located in the Oke-Ijebu area of Akure, the state capital, in the early hours of Saturday.

It was gathered that the suspects, three in number, armed with pump-action rifles and cutlasses, reportedly invaded the health facility in a black Toyota Venza car parked along the main road, before gaining access to the premises by scaling the perimeter fence.

During the attack, three health workers who were on duty at the facility were forcefully dispossessed of their personal belongings, including mobile phones and a POS terminal. The suspects subsequently whisked the victims away towards the Olokuta Correctional Centre axis, along Ondo Road in the capital city.

The spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Saturday.

READ ALSO: Police Arraigns Murder Suspect In Ebonyi

According to him, “Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspects ordered them to remove their clothing and subsequently abandoned them in the bush before fleeing the scene. The victims, however, found resort from nearby staff of the Correctional Service,” he noted.

He revealed that patrols have been intensified, and collaboration with other security agencies and local vigilante groups has been strengthened to enhance safety across the state.

Jimoh urged members of the public to remain calm, vigilant, and law-abiding, while promptly reporting any suspicious activities or useful information to the nearest police station or security agency.

The police image maker assured the people that the Ondo State Police Command remains committed to safeguarding lives and property and will not relent in its efforts to rid the state of criminal elements.